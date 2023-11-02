COLUMN: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson illness deepens TNT woes

CHICAGO - What's going on at TNT Tropang Giga reminds me of the extended version of the epigram Murphy's Law.

"Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time."

With three days to go before the start of the PBA Commissioner's Cup, the flagship franchise of the MVP group is bringing in another import as a placeholder for the ill-stricken Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Already without Roger Pogoy, who is resting to recover from myocarditis, TNT is also missing the services of Mikey Wiliams due to a months-long contract renegotiation dispute that has kept the two-time Finals MVP in Los Angeles.

This means that on Sunday, against Magnolia, the Tropang Giga will not have 60 percent of their starting unit and three of their best scorers.

Of the three missing pieces, Mikey's absence will haunt TNT the most all conference long because unlike the medical episodes that Pogoy and Hollis-Jefferson are dealing with, the Williams saga is not beyond Tropa's control.

DOLLARS AND SENSE

All they had to do is pay Mikey, a two-time PBA champ, his fair market value. As this stalemate drags on for an eighth month, TNT continues to refuse to write a cheque that would satisfy Mikey's demands.

Asked if there was any progress at all, Mikey's camp sent me this text message yesterday: "No word yet."

As rivalries go, this is the major difference between the SMC bloc and the MVP group.

You rarely hear a disgruntled SMC player complain about his salary and hold the organization hostage. SMC sports director Alfranchis Cua doesn't get enough credit for the tight ship he runs.

In Alfranchis' universe, it's his way or the highway, which is exactly what's needed when dealing with superstar athletes. This has only led to much happiness and less drama.

If you don't believe me, just look at the insane amount of trophies that SMC has been collecting like a hoarder.

TOO MANY VOICES

"We don't know who is in charge. We dealt with Chot (Reyes) before and now it's Jolas (Jojo Lastimosa)," a person familiar with the contract talks said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Mikey is keeping super busy in LA and devotes most of his work hours perfecting his craft.

If this TNT thing doesn't pan out, Mikey could have a detour most of you never expected.

The NBA. It's a longshot but realistic.

Williams is close friends with Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, a kinship that dates back to their roots in California where their high school teams - Taft and Compton - battled for the state title.

In 2019, according to a source, Mikey almost made it to the Toronto Raptors roster.

Besides being pals with DeRozan, Mikey is actually appropriately credentialed to reach the next level. Although he went undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft, Mikey went to a Division 1 program (Cal State-Fullerton) where he won three collegiate awards.

Who knows, maybe a spot for a two-way contract could open in Chicago, which would put Mikey closer to his lifelong dream and farther from the nightmare at TNT.

