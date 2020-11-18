Ronald Tubid yearns for chance to end SMB career on a good note

MORE than a year since he was slapped with an indefinite suspension that eventually cost him his spot at San Miguel, Ronald Tubid is still holding out hope that he'll be given one more chance.

The 39-year-old swingman said in a guesting on Spin Sidelines that he's still keeping his fingers crossed that he'll get one last hurrah — a chance at ending his PBA career on a good note with the team he has become identified with.

"Alam ko naman yung mga boss ko sa San Miguel, they're good persons. Nadadaan naman yun sa pakiusap," he said. "Alam ko na sina boss Al (Chua), boss Robert (Non), especially si boss RSA [Ramon S. Ang], di ako nakapag-apologize sa kanila before. I'm gonna ask them a favor sana, kahit ma-retire lang ako nang maayos."

Tubid wasn't able to finish the Beermen's campaign last year after he got involved in a fight in practice that also involved teammates Arwind Santos, Kelly Nabong, and import Dez Wells.

Wells was sent home while the three locals were slapped with suspensions which many felt derailed San Miguel's quest for a rare grand slam in the 2019 season.

Tubid has since owned up to his mistakes and even after he wasn't renewed this past season, never entertained the thought of playing for another team or in another league. All he wanted was to close his book with the Beermen.

"Hinintay ko yung penalty ng San Miguel. Ayokong pangunahan sila dahil alam ko na yung nangyari, dala lang ng init ng ulo. Alam ko na yung penalty na bigigay sa akin at tinanggap ko naman," the former University of the East star said.

The COVID-19 pandemic kept him from talking personally to his SMC bosses, Tubid said.

Despite all of that, Tubid is keeping his fingers crossed that he'll soon get a chance to talk to San Miguel management, so he can personally apologize, express his gratitude, and ask for one last favor.

"Wala lang talagang time makapunta kina boss para makapag-apologize. Dahil na rin sa pandemic at nag-bubble na nga, di ako nakaakyat dun para sabihin yung apology ko in person at magpasalamat na rin," he said.

A second-round pick at 16th overall by Shell in the 2003 rookie draft, Tubid spent five years with Ginebra and six seasons with San Miguel where he won nine titles as a dependable wing asset that earned him the moniker "The Fearless."

It's this same relentless drive which boosts his belief that he still has one more season left in his tank.

"Tingin ko baka pwede ko pa i-try next season kahit for that season na lang. Di naman ako nagpabaya (sa conditioning), kaya sana lang para maka-exit naman nang maayos. Para hindi masama yung image ko, na nag-retire ako dahil sa gulo. Lahat naman napapatawad," he said.

"Nawala lahat nung pandemic eh. Sana dumating yung time na makaakyat ako, makapag-apologize, at makapagpasalamat."