RONALD Tubid formally severed ties with San Miguel Beer following a productive yet tumultuous return stint with the decorated franchise.

Tubid, 38, became an unrestricted free agent as the team has not made an official offer to him after his contract expired last January.

The former University of the East hotshot also hasn’t attended the Beermen’s practices since training camp began first week of January.

Tubid’s status with the team became complicated following the suspension meted on him by San Miguel management following his role in a fight that occurred in practice during the last Governors Cup.

The melee, which saw punches being traded, also involved former MVP Arwind Santos and Kelly Nabong, with import Dez Wells as the central figure of the skirmish.

Santos and Nabong were later suspended together with Tubid that extended all the way to the off-season.

The 38-year-old Santos, a key player in the Beermen’s run to five straight Philippine Cup championships, has since been reinstated, while Nabong had been traded to NorthPort in exchange for Russel Escoto.

Santos still has a two-year contract with San Miguel, while Nabong and Tubid both have expired deals.

Nabong and Tubid, incidentally, were also suspended and fined by the PBA early in the season for their involvement in the ‘Spider-Man’ incident that marred Game 5 of the Philippine Cup finals.

The two bench players were fined P75,000 each and suspended for three games.

The separate episodes marred Tubid’s homecoming at San Miguel, which acquired him prior to the league’s 44th season from Columbian Dyip in exchange for Keith Agovida.

He was part of the Beermen’s back-to-back championships during the Philippine and Governors Cups. San Miguel was poised for a rare grand slam in the final conference of the season until that unfortunate fight in practice all but scuttled the franchise’s dream.

In his five-year stint with San Miguel (2013-17 and 2018-19), Tubid won a total of seven championships.