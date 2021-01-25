Ronald Tubid makes PBA comeback as Terrafirma assistant coach

RONALD Tubid is set to start a new career in basketball.

The veteran guard makes a return to the PBA, not as a player but as an assistant coach with Terrafirma for Season 46 of the league, as per multiple sources that SPIN.ph talked to.

The 39-year-old native of Iloilo City failed to hook up with any team last year after his mother ballclub San Miguel Beer no longer offered him a new contract and relegated the nine-time champion to the unrestricted free agent list.

But the Dyip opened their door to Tubid to be part of Johnedel Cardel’s coaching staff with the franchise where he once played during the 2017-18 season.

Tubid was one of the veterans of the Dyip that season after being acquired in a trade with San Miguel along with Rashawn McCarthy, JR Reyes, and a 2019 first-round pick in exchange for the 2017 No. 1 overall draft selection.

The Beermen later used the pick to tab big man Christian Standhardinger.

Tubid averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 30 games with the Dyip, who only managed to compile a 6-27 record during the season.

Soon after, the former University of the East star found himself returning to San Miguel following an offseason trade for Keith Agovida.

He won two more championships with the Beermen as part of their bench mob during the Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup, respectively.

Unfortunately, he found himself involved in a melee during a team practice in the midst of the Beermen’s bid to complete a grand slam during the season-ending Governors Cup. Tubid was among the principal players in the fight that included veteran Arwind Santos, big man Kelly Nabong, and import Dez Wells.

Santos, Nabong, and Tubid were all suspended by management the rest of the campaign that saw the Beermen implode and fail in their ambitious run at a grand slam.

Tubid was no longer offered a contract extension by San Miguel when his contract expired January of last year.

He later apologized to the entire San Miguel management in the hope of being given a chance to have a proper end to his playing career.

He was denied of the opportunity, but nonetheless got a new lease on life with another team and a new calling in basketball.