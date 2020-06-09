Ronald Tubid regrets role in SMB practice brawl, yearns for graceful exit

RONALD Tubid on Tuesday apologized for his participation in a brawl during a San Miguel practice last season that essentially led to the end of his PBA career.

Tubid, 38, expressed his regret over his involvement in the fracas that saw him and pal Arwind Santos take on import Dez Wells and Kelly Nabong in practice during a critical juncture of the Beermen’s campaign in the Governors’ Cup.

Santos has since been reinstated by San Miguel, Wells was sent home, and Nabong was traded to NorthPort. But team officials opted not to re-sign Tubid for the 2020 PBA season.

“Ako, sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kumpanya ng San Miguel especially kay Boss RSA [Ramon S. Ang] for all those years, sa mga talo at sa championships,” Tubid said during an appearance in the CPT Crossover Podcast.

“Malaking bagay ‘yun. Ni-rerespect ko ‘yung desisyon nila. Alam kong mali ako," he added. "Before lockdown, I was supposed to go upstairs sa mga boss ko sa San Miguel just to apologize at magpasalamat sa years sa San Miguel. Because of them, naging si Ronald Tubid ako. Magpapasalamat ako. I sincerely apologized talaga sa nangyari.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The brawl began when Wells confronted Santos after he was knocked down on the floor by a hard pick during a practice last November at The Upper Deck. Tubid then punched Wells to retaliate.

The 16-year veteran and two-time Mr Quality Minutes awardee admitted he lost his cool when he stepped in to protect Santos, his friend and kumpare.

“Kahit anong sabihin, instead na umawat ako, dumagdag pa ako … Masakit man sa loob ko, hindi ko gustong makita ‘yung kaibigan ko, kasama ko, ka-team ko, kumpare ko na dehado.

"Ganun talaga ang penalty. Penalty is penalty. Sinabi ng wife ko, sa tagal mo na, ngayon ka pa (nagkagulo). ‘Yung isang mali mo, dagok sa career mo,” said Tubid.

Tubid said he still plans to speak with San Miguel management when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over, hoping he could have a graceful exit with the team.

“After this pandemic, I’m going to set an appointment sa mga boss ko just to say hi and apologize at makipag-kwentuhan. Ayoko naman mag-end ang career ko dahil sa suspension at nawalan ng team. Alam ko naman ‘yung mga boss ng San Miguel, mababait, sila Boss Al [Chua], boss Robert [Non]. Grateful ako na naging boss ko sila,” said Tubid.

Tubid said he never said a word after being told by San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua that he shouldn't have joined the brawl in the first place.

“Never ako nagsalita dahil ayoko pangunahan desisyon nila which is tama naman na ganun. Wala lang opportunity to go there. Kahit ganito ako, sobrang mahiyain ako. I need to go there after this pandemic to say my apologies at magpasalamat sa career na binigay sa akin.

"If ever man, hihingi ako kung pupuwede mag-retire ako ng maayos. Mababait naman mga boss ko kaso lang, times like this, kailangan stay home,” said Tubid.

“Mali eh. Kung kelan pa ako tumanda, ngayon ko pa na-realize na supposed to be, aawat dapat ako. Sabi nga ni boss Al, dapat umawat ka, sumama ka pa. Sabi ko, ‘Boss pasensya na.’ Nadala lang ako ng ugaling Pinoy at Ilonggo na kapag kasama mo, hindi mo pinapabayaan."

Tubid, a co-Finals MVP winner in 2008, said he learned his lesson and advised his fellow players not to let emotions affect them in practice or in games.

“Sasabihin ko na rin sa mga kapwa basketball players ko na through experience, walang mapupuntahan ‘yung init ng ulo. Think first before you do it. Lesson learned,” said the former University of the East standout.

Tubid isn't ruling out playing in the PBA again.

“I’m not closing my door because basketball is my life,” said Tubid.