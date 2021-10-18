Romeo, Tautuaa set for tests after going down with Game 7 injuries

TERRENCE Romeo and Mo Tautuaa will undergo further tests to know the extent of the injuries that kept them out of the second half of San Miguel’s do-or-die game against TnT Tropang Giga on Sunday in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The two Beermen are expected to see their doctors as soon as they arrive in Manila. The Beermen lost, 97-79, to the Tropang Giga in Game Seven of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

“Ipapa-check up pa sila (sa Manila),” said San Miguel physical therapist Edward Bacason the day after the Beermen exit. SMB was looking to regain the championship it won five straight years from 2015 to 2019.

Tautuaa and Romeo went out one after the other late in the third quarter and San Miguel playing catch up, 49-61.

Romeo limped out favoring his left leg, while Tautuaa hurt the same knee he injured earlier at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Both were not able to return to the game.

“Si Mo is patellar tendonitis,” said Bacason of Tautuaa’s knee injury that has bothered him this season.

“Si Terrence initially sabi niya cramps, but we’ll rule out if he strained his calf muscle,” added the San Miguel PT.

PHOTO: PBA Images

But even without its two key players, San Miguel fought its way back and trailed by just 10 with still seven minutes to go.

The Tropang Giga, however, went on a 12-4 run sparked by Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, and Poy Erram to pull away for good, 89-71, with 4:02 left in the match.

Romeo finished with nine points and two assists, while Tautuaa was held to just two points and a single rebound.

CJ Perez also sprained his ankle twice, but managed to play through the pain and finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds, though he shot just 3-of-8 from the field.

Romeo took to Instagram later, and while he acknowledged the number of injuries obviously hurt the Beermen’s campaign, there was no excuse for their loss and that the better team won.

“Proud ako sa team natin dahil alam ko at alam namin lahat na binigay namin yung best namin sa conference na ito. Maraming nangyari sa amin mga players, maraming na injured tapos alam naman natin si June Mar kung gaano kabigat yung pinag-daanan niya. Dapat wala siya sa bubble, pero pinili niya makasama at maglaro para sa team. Thank you Dong, saludo kami sa iyo,” Romeo posted on his IG.

“No excuses. Malakas talaga TnT ngayon. That team is good,” said the league’s three-time scoring champion of his former team. “Credit to coach Chot for leading that team. Congratulations.”

