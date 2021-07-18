Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Terrence Romeo praying for the best amid fears of MCL tear

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SAN Miguel is hoping Terrence Romeo didn't suffer a major injury setback in the team’s opening game in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    The 29-year-old guard went straight to the St. Lukes Medical Center for an MRI and see the extent of the damage he suffered with five minutes gone by in the fourth quarter of the Beermen’s game against the Meralco Bolts.

    Terrence Romeo comforted by SMB teammates and Meralco Bolts players.

    Romeo, sporting a new look and coming back from a shoulder injury in last year’s bubble season, already had 18 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor when he limped off the match which San Miguel lost, 93-87.

    San Miguel physical therapist Edward Bacason accompanied Romeo to the hospital and related what the former UAAP MVP told about him.

    'I heard a pop'

    “May narinig daw siya na nag-pop sa left knee niya,” said Bacason after the game.

    Romeo was seen walking on his own but with an obvious limp as he made his way out of the Ynares Sports Arena.

    A team insider said from the looks of it, the injury could likely be an MCL.

    “Sa tingin ko baka MCL. I’m not a doctor, but hopefully hanggang doon lang. Or much better, mas hindi malalang injury,” said the same source.

