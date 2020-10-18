Hard-luck Terrence frustrated to see offseason work go down the drain

CLARK FREEPORT – Terrence Romeo was a disappointed man following his early exit from the PBA bubble due to a dislocated shoulder.

Coach Leo Austria had a lengthy talk with his prized player just before he left for Manila on Saturday and disclosed how frustrated the 28-year-old guard was at the fate that befell him early into the restart of the Philippine Cup.

“Marami kaming pinag-usapan regarding sa situation niya dahil he’s really frustrated at what happened,” said Austria of his conversation with Romeo.

“Sabi niya bakit sa akin pa?” the San Miguel coach quoted the three-time scoring champ. “But I can understand his frustration because he really wants to help the team.”

Romeo dislocated his shoulder following a collision with TnT Tropang Giga guard Ryan Reyes in the Beermen’s 88-107 loss Friday night.

He had to go back to Manila the day after following a checkup with PBA medical committee head Dr. George Canlas.

Romeo was in extreme pain in his room at the Quest Hotel coming from Medical City. He hardly slept the whole night and had his arm in a sling to keep him from moving the injured shoulder.

He’s projected to be out 6 to 8 weeks for the injury to heal, and then needed a few more weeks for therapy and rehabilitation.

It’s the reason why Romeo was really disappointed when everything began to sink in.

“He’s preparing really hard para dito. I witnessed yung mga ginagawa niya araw-araw since Day 1 dito sa bubble,” said Austria. “Lagi siyang nasa weights room and sa practice, he’s really working hard and focused.”

The soft-spoken San Miguel mentor consoled Romeo by telling him everything happens for a reason.

“We don’t know yet ano ang plano ng nasa Itaas,” said Austria. “Might be something good might happen after this.”