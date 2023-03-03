Dela Rosa still focusing on defense as Victolero praises polished offense

A timely offensive production won’t make Rome dela Rosa forget what he’s paid to do at Magnolia.

The veteran perimeter stopper played down his 19-point effort in Hotshots’ 129-109 win over NorthPort in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Thursday, saying his points came with the flow of the team’s offense.

Rome dela Rosa on timely offense vs Batang Pier

As a result, after averaging just five points on five shots in his first eight games, Dela Rosa doubled his attempts on the way to becoming one of six Hotshots who scored in double figures.

“I’m just doing my role naman eh,” said the 32-year-old wingman, who hauled down six rebounds. “It starts on defense and on offense, just be aggressive and everything will fall in place.”

“If the offense comes, it comes. Equal opportunity naman with this team,” he added.

Dela Rosa made sure his trademark defense didn’t fall off when Magnolia’s offense was sputtering in the early goings.

“It starts with effort as always with this team,” the former San Beda star said. “Everyone can contribute and everyone’s going to do their part every game, so credit to the guys and, of course, to the coaches as well. Everyone was ready tonight.”

Still, Dela Rosa’s offense has come a long way since the Hotshots picked him up for his defensive calling card in a trade with Alaska in 2016 for Jake Pascual.

“Oo naman. Dati pang may go-signal yan. College pa lang, may go-signal na yan,” Hotshots coach Chito Victolero said of the son of former pro Romy. “I’m very happy for Rome because before when I got him sa trade, parang nakikita namin sa kanya na he’s a very good defensive player sa college pa lang.”

“And we developed yung offensive skills ni Rome, with the help of the coaches. At least right now, he can shoot outside, go for that inside play, and madami siyang nagagawa, natutulong sa’min. We’re very happy,” he added.