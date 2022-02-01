Roider Cabrera recovering well, able to talk months after collapse

ROIDER Cabrera has been recovering at home. And yes, he’s making progress, a lot of progress.

The Terrafirma big man is now conscious and is beginning to respond two months since he collapsed moments after playing in a PBA 3x3 game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Cabrera can now talk slowly and his body more responsive. Save for his long stay at the hospital, he can even recall the events prior to the unfortunate incident on that night of Nov. 24.

The road to recovery remains a long way, but it’s certainly a huge welcome development for the 30-year-old cager and his family, according to her sister Rachel.

“Good sign daw po yun (according to his doctors). Kahit yung nurse niya nagulat din. Ang bilis ng improvement na ipinapakita ni kuya,” she told SPIN.ph. “Lahat kami na-shock din. Parang miracle talaga.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

When Cabrera was discharged from the hospital, he was still hardly responsive and would just open his eyes from time to time.

But three weeks since they began to move in a small apartment the family decided to convert into a mini-hospital, the former Adamson stalwart has begun showing signs of recovering.

He remains in a trach (a tube that is inserted in a tracheostomy stoma or the hole made in the neck and windpipe) and under observation, but the tube would be removed once he begins breathing on his own.

“Kapag na-tolerate niya na yung matagal na may takip yung trach niya, puwede na siyang tanggalin. Doon siya humihinga nung nasa hospital siya,” said Rachel, Cabrera’s only sibling.

“Bale pag tinatakpan yun, sa ilong na lalabas ang hangin. Bale kung ma-tolerate na ni kuya na sa ilong na humihinga, puwede na siyang tanggalin.”

The other signs though, are proving to be very positive, according to her.

“Nung nasa hospital pa meron siyang involuntary movement. Hindi niya pa kontrolado more on sa right leg,” said Rachel. “Pero ngayon naiga-galaw niya na rin yung left niya na leg. Sumusunod na yung katawan niya sa sinasabi ng therapist.”

And then last January 26, Roider finally began to talk.

“Check-up sa pulmonary niya. Nung umaga tina-try niya ng takpan yung trach para subukan kung makakahinga na sa ilong. Hindi namin ini-expect na makakapag-salita po siya,” Rachel recalled.

“Yung ginamit na trach sa kanya non-fenestrated so hindi siya makakapag salita. Kaya hindi talaga namin ini-expect na may maririnig kami. Nung unang araw kasi parang ungol lang. Pero the next time, nung nag-try na tinakpan, salita na yung lumalabas hindi na ungol. Kaya lahat kami na-shock talaga.”

The improvement was definitely a refreshing sight especially for someone who spent close to two months in the hospital unconscious and was in a so-called ‘vegetative state.’

The therapist and nurse who had been taking care of Cabrera on a daily basis were both actually surprised with the improvement on the condition of the player.

“Pati sila nagulat kasi ang bilis ng improvement na ipinapakita ni kuya. And based sa experience nila, expected nila nasa six months bago makabalik si kuya,” said Rachel.

“So kahit paano nasasabi na ni kuya kung ano yung gusto niyang sabihin. Pero ngayon dahil naka-trach pa siya, may mga words na malinaw, may mga words na mahirap ding intindihin.

“Nito lang talaga bumalik yung wisyo niya,” said Rachel.

It would still take a long while before everything goes back to normal again for the Cabreras, but this early, Rachel is already expressing his gratitude to the Terrafirma management, the PBA, and all the people who helped his brother in this most difficult time for the family.

The Dyip and team governor Bobby Rosales, according to Rachel, paid for the entire hospital bills of the player and continues to provide financial support to Roider to sustain his medicines and other daily needs.

“Sobrang thankful kami sa Terrafirma management at sa PBA, at sa lahat ng tumulong. Laking pasalamat din namin sa mga nag-donate na kahit hindi namin kakilala ay talagang nagpa-abot ng tulong sa amin nung nasa hospital kami,” she said.

As the family tries to settle now that Roider his back home, Rachel said a public appreciation will be made on social media one of these days to those who lend help and support to his brother.

“Hindi pa kami makapag-post kahit pa-thank you man lang kasi marami pa kaming inaasikaso sa bahay. Pero unti-unti nagpapa-thank you kami sa mga family and friends. Pero yung ibang hindi naming kakilala, hindi namin alam kung paano sila pasasalamatan,” she said.

If it wouldn’t be enough, any financial help for the Terrafirma player can still be facilitated through Rachel’s G-cash account at 0917-8960426 (Rachaleen Cabrera) or Paymaya at 0928-9645191 (Rachaleen Cabrera).

As the bible says, ‘Generous persons will prosper, those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.’

