Family reports steady progress in PBA player Roider Cabrera's recovery

ROIDER Cabrera expressed gratitude for all the help and support he and his family have been receiving as he continues to recover four months after collapsing at the end of a PBA 3x3 game.

In a heartfelt message posted on Facebook, the Terrafirma big man acknowledged all the help extended to him by friends, teammates, team and league officials, and several other people, some of them he doesn't even know.

But the road to complete healing is still a long way away that the cager is again knocking on the door of Good Samaritans to help him get by the hard times.

“Ako po at ang aking pamilya ay buong pusong nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga tumulong para sa aking tuluy-tuloy na paggaling, mapa-financial man o taimtim na mga dasal. Amg mga dasal ninyo ang tunay na nagpalakas sa akin,” said Cabrera.

“Sa mga nag-message po sa akin, hindi ko na kayo maisa-isa pero sobrang na-appreciate ko po ang mga mensaheng ipinadala ninyo.”

The social media post was posted by his sister Rachel, who said she took dictations from the PBA 3x3 player.

“Nakakapag-communicate na ulit siya, although medyo mahina pa din yun katawan niya,” said Rachel. “Hindi pa siya gaano nakakapag-balance kaya hirap pa din siyang bumangon at tumayo.”

Rachel said the family is also hopeful that the tube in the player's trachea will finally be taken out by doctors within the month.

“Baka in two weeks, matanggal na yun,” she said.

Call for help

Again, Cabrera, 30, is knocking on the door of those willing to help.

“Sa ngayon po patuloy ang aking pagpapalakas para makabalik sa mas mabuting kalusugan,” said the Terrafirma 3x3 player. “Kakailanganin ko pa po ang iba’t ibang mga tests, operasyon, at patuloy na medikasyon, kaya’t muli po akong kumakatok sa inyong mga puso.

“Lubos ko pong ipagpapasalamat ang inyong mga dasal at suporta. Sana patuloy niyo po akong samahan sa laban kong ito. Maraming salamt po at God Bless.”

[You can extend their support through Rachel’s G-Cash account at 0917-8960526 (Rachaleen Cabrera) or Paymaya at 0928-9645191 (Rachaleen Cabrera.]

