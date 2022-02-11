Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pogoy sits out TNT game vs Magnolia due to injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ROGER Pogoy skipped TNT's first game in the PBA Governors Cup resumption after hurting his left calf in practice.

    The Cebuano shooting guard was in street clothes and watched from the bench as the Tropang Giga played the Magnolia Hotshots at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in the first meeting between the two teams since squaring off in the last Philippine Cup finals.

    Practice injury

    Pogoy said he went down with the injury two days before the season-ending conference resumed.

    The injury was sustained during TNT's practice and not with Gilas Pilipinas.

      "Masakit siya. Hindi ko pa nga alam kelan ako makakalaro," said Pogoy, one of several TNT players who are also practicing for the national team as it prepares for the opening window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

