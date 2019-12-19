Contrite Pogoy admits pinching Amer, promises not to do it again

TNT forward RR Pogoy admitted pinching Meralco guard Baser Amer in Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals but vowed not to do it again.

Pogoy was accused of pinching Amer in the series opener, incurring the ire of the Meralco guard who made his displeasure known in a near scuffle in front of the Meralco bench in Game Two.

Pogoy confessed that Amer’s accusations were true, regretting that he was more focused on getting into Amer’s head rather than playing the game.

“Kaharutan ko lang,” said Pogoy after Thursday’s Game Three win. “Nung Game Two, ayaw ata ni Lord ng mga ganun. Pumangit laro ko.”

Pogoy failed to score in five field goal attempts in TNT’s 114-94 loss Game Two loss.

“Naalala ko last time na zero points ako, kay Arwind [Santos] ‘yun eh. Ngayon, iniisip ko na focus lang sa laro. Wala na ‘yun. Focus ko kasi sisirain laro ng iba kaso sa akin ang nasira. Bumawi ako Game Three.

"Hindi na ako mag-gaganun. Focus na ako sa laro,” said Pogoy.

Pogoy made up for that off night by scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds in TNT’s 101-97 win in Game Three that put the KaTropa ahead in the series, 2-1.

Pogoy said he spoke to Amer during the game.

“Sabi ko nga kay Amer, 'Friends na tayo ah. Tumawa rin,'” said Pogoy.

For his part, Amer said the incident is already in the past and he’ll let bygones be bygones.

“Nung patapos na, sabi sa akin bati na tayo. Ngumiti lang ako. Sabi ko, sige. After this conference, kahit ano mangyari, ako mismo ang lalapit sa kanya. Kakausapin ko siya,” said Amer.