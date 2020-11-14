Pogoy resurgence a good sign as TNT heads deeper into playoffs

RR Pogoy’s offense was once again impressive on Saturday but it was his defensive brilliance that was a welcome sight for the TNT Tropang Giga heading into the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Pogoy scored 34 points in the Tropang Giga’s 104-83 win over Alaska, going 6-of-10 from three-point land and 9-of 15-clip overall. He was also near perfect from the line after missing just one of his 11 free-throw attempts.

TNT coach Bong Ravena commended the play of Pogoy, who put together his finest outing offensively since a 45-point output against the same team during the first game of the PBA bubble last October 11.

More importantly though, Ravena said Pogoy’s defense was also superb after he tallied two steals in the contest.

“Si RR, talagang buti lumabas ‘yung game niya tonight not only on offense. But he really, really played hard defense against Alaska. We hope that he will continue this contributions in the coming games,” said Ravena.

Ravena said TNT made adjustments on defense at halftime after the Tropang Giga trailed by 11 points, 47-36, in the second quarter. The gambits paid off as the Tropang Giga tied the match at 51-51 at halftime.

“Talagang buti nakahabol kami. We managed to tie the game pero we started focusing on our defense,” Ravena said. “We made stops and we had that run. Momentum-wise, nag-iba, ‘yung tema. Meron kaming cushion para ma-sustain ‘yung lead namin.”