Roger Pogoy a game-time decision for TNT game against Phoenix

CLARK FREEPORT - Roger Pogoy is a game time decision when TnT Tropang Giga battle fellow unbeaten Phoenix Super LPG in a potentially explosive showdown in the PBA Philippine Cup on Monday.

Pogoy still has some swelling in his right ankle which he sprained during the Tropang Giga's 107-88 beating of defending champion San Miguel.

The Cebuano guard didn't practice with TnT Sunday, but said he'll see before the game if he's good to go against the Fuel Masters.

"Wala talaga (akong-practice). Nag-strengthening lang ako," he said.

"Tignan ko, mag warm up ako."

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Pogoy averages 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in all three won games by the Tropang Giga, including a career-best 45 points on opening day against Alaska (100-95).

The Tropang Giga share the early lead with Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine at 3-0.

