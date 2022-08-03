Brondial plays down timely offense: 'Mas conscious pa nga ako sa rebounds'

RODNEY Brondial may have scored 20 points on Wednesday in the series opener of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, but his focus this conference is his rebounding.

It has showed in previous games as the former Adamson big man had previously normed 18, 15, and 13 boards over the course of the conference, enabling San Miguel to prove that it was right in signing the big man after he became a free agent at the turn of the year.

Rodney Brondial on being a multi-dimensional player

In Game One, Brondial actually had a double-double as he grabbed 11 rebounds in San Miguel’s 121-97 victory over Meralco.

“Hindi naman ako conscious sa points. Mas conscious pa nga ako sa rebounds,” said Brondial. “Kung ano ang mas makakatulong sa team, kung ano ang kayang ibigay, kung ano ‘yung kaya kong suporta kay June Mar, ‘yun ‘yung role ko,” said Brondial.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria is no longer surprised with his ability to rebound, the exact reason why he recruited Brondial from an inter-barangay tournament when he was still the coach of Adamson in the UAAP.

Austria said the same energy that he showed prior to his Adamson days is also what San Miguel needed when they signed him to a contract.

Austria added Brondial is also a recipient of June Mar Fajardo getting all the attention on offense.

“Alam naman natin na hardworker siya eh. The first time na nakita ko siya bago ko kunin sa Adamson, that’s what I’ve seen from him na he keeps on running up and down, going for the rebound, offensive rebound, defensive rebound, hanggang sa nakita natin ‘yung role niya sa Magnolia noon at sa Alaska, ginagawa niya.”

“But in our team, talagang mag-poprosper pa siya because we have June Mar Fajardo na nakatutok sa kanya ‘yung defense. May mga times na hindi siya pinapansin. And then we have a lot of players sa wing kaya nagkakaroon siya ng opportunity to get the offensive rebound kasi hindi naman siya scorer eh. Ginagawa lang niya role niya. Siguro ‘yun ang nakakalimutan sa kanya. Ever since naman, ‘yun na ang asset niya,” he added.

“It happened na ‘yung kanyang laro, that’s the thing na kailangan ng team, ‘yung energy niya at hussle niya, which is very evident in every game. That’s what I’ve seen from him since naglalaro siya sa barangay,” said Austria.

Brondial said he is having a time of his life with San Miguel as he chases for his first championship since he was part of Magnolia in their title run in the 2018 Governors’ Cup.

“Sobrang ganda ng samahan namin. Barkada kami sa team, nag-eenjoy kami magkasama. Kahit anong combination ‘yung nasa loob, nag-eenjoy kami kasama ‘yung isa’t isa. Kahit sino, talagang enjoy lang at go with the flow,” said Brondial.

