Rodney Brondial summoned again for spat with Tiongson, Faundo

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Alaska big man Rodney Brondial has been summoned after getting ejected for incurring two technical fouls in a PBA Philippine Cup game against Terrafirma on Tuesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Brondial was whislted for back-to-back technicals after being involved in a verbal altercation with Jeepy Faundo and for a a second motion hit on Dyip guard Juami Tiongson.

The incident happened with 33.9 seconds left in the third period and the Aces holding a 79-77 lead.

Brondial and Faundo were initially the ones going at each other following a shoving incident as they tried to establish rebounding position under the Alaska basket.

But as they engaged in a heated verbal exchange, Tiongson got in between them and tried to separate Brondial by shoving the basketball to his face.

The action got the ire of the Alaska big man, who wrapped his arm around the neck of the Terrafirma guard before Eric Camson, Brondial’s former teammate at Adamson, pacified and pulled him away from Tiongson.

Both Faundo and Tiongson were each assessed technical foul but stayed on in the game, which Alaska won, 99-96.

Brondial went scoreless in 11 minutes of play and had a rebound and an assist.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the meeting with Brondial is still being scheduled. He was also slapped a flagrant foul penalty 1 in the opening game of the season restart between Alaska and TnT Tropang Giga.

Tiongson played well in the Dyip’s fifth straight loss in the bubble, finishing with 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range.