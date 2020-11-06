Cariaso underscores value of 'super-reliable' Brondial to Alaska

RODNEY Brondial is shaping into the player that Alaska was hoping for he would be when the Aces went shopping for a big man in a trade with Magnolia.

A part of the blockbuster trade that sent longtime Alaska guard Chris Banchero to Magnolia, Brondial is now thriving with the Aces as seen on Friday when he scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 102-94 win over NorthPort.

“Rodney was awesome today,” said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso. “’Yun ang pinakamaganda kay Rodney. He is reliable. Super reliable.”

Cariaso said the former Adamson standout is delivering for the Aces in a variety of ways, whether as a center playing lengthy minutes or as a reliever tasked to deliver quality minutes off the bench.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“He comes in and plays 10 minutes or we ask him to play 35 minutes. That’s how I foresee Rodney when we were thinking about trading for him," the Aces coach added.

Continue reading below ↓

Prior to the NorthPort match, Brondial was averaging 5.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for Alaska. But Cariaso said those numbers hardly reflect the value of the big man to the Aces.

“He is really making a positive impact for us," said Cariaso. "He is such a team player. Very unselfish. We are lucky to have him."