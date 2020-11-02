Topex raises the bar after vote of confidence from Phoenix management

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Now finally settled in his coaching job, Topex Robinson can’t wait to steer Phoenix Super LPG to greater heights.

“Rest assured that I will give my best to lead Phoenix to be one of the best that we could all possibly be with this young team,” said Robinson the day after Phoenix officially appointed him as full-time head coach of the Fuel Masters.

So far, Phoenix has been pulling off surprises in the PBA Philippine Cup, sporting a 4-3 (win-loss) slate halfway through the elimination phase and on track for a return to the playoffs.

And that’s considering Robinson took over the coaching reins of the Fuel Masters on an interim basis from mentor Louie Alas just weeks before the season restarted under a bubble set-up.

Robinson, the former head coach and now consultant of Lyceum Pirates, initially set a decent goal for the team, stressing he just wanted the ‘Fuel Masters be the best version of ourselves.’

“Whatever it will take us, it’s gonna be good for us,” he said.

But following a fast start in the season’s lone conference, everything began to pick up for the Fuel Masters, especially after the formal reinstatement of key player Calvin Abueva to the active roster following a 16-month suspension.

The team also expects the return of big guard Alex Mallari from the injury list, a big relief for the Fuel Masters, especially now that the last 30 games of the eliminations have been compressed to nine days.

Phoenix management obviously has seen positive results in the early work Robinson has done for the team that even before the season is over, it decided to officially make his status a full-time one.

“I’m really grateful to the management for such opportunity,” he said.