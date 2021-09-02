Why Vic Manuel played limited minutes in Phoenix win over RoS

VIC Manuel’s playing minutes had to be limited in Phoenix’s PBA Philippine Cup game against Rain or Shine as the veteran forward got dehydrated a day before the encounter at the Don Honorio Ventura State College gym.

Manuel only suited up for three minutes in the first half and held to just a single point in the Fuel Masters’ thrilling 78-77 comeback win on Thursday.

“Dehydrated,” was his curt reply when asked about his condition.

Under the weather

But Manuel did post a photo of himself on social media where he appeared to be on intravenous fluids on the eve of the game against the Elasto Painters.

Coach Topex Robinson later confirmed in the post-game presser that indeed, Manuel was not feeling well.

“Vic was a bit under the weather coming into the game,” said the Phoenix mentor. “But he was ready to play. It was just a matter of trying to get him in top condition, so resting him is the best decision as of now.”

Manuel ended up 0-of-2 from the field and grabbed a single rebound.

The returning James Yap, seeing action for Rain or Shine for the first time this season coming off an injury, even had longer playing minutes than Manuel as the two-time MVP suited up for three minutes and 49 seconds.

But Robinson expects the Fuel Masters’ second leading scorer after Matthew Wright to be in top form when they play NLEX next on Saturday.

“We’re going to have back-to-back games, and I think that was the smart move to rest him and prepare him for NLEX,” said the Phoenix coach.

“We want to keep him fresh for NLEX because a lot of our guys played a lot of minutes like Jake (Pascual) and Jason (Perkins). So Vic for sure will play a lot and support that group coming into our NLEX game.”

