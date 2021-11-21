Pioneer stuns San Miguel, exits PBA 3x3 on a high note

PIONEER Pro Tibay proved it belonged by stunning previously unbeaten San Miguel in Pool B action of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo on Sunday.

Pioneer won its only game in the opening leg of the tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena, 22-18, as Robin Rono topscored for eight points and Carlo Escalambre with five including the basket that clinched the team its lone victory.

Unfortunately, its two forfeited games during the opener against Cavitex and NorthPort obviously hurt its cause as it bowed out of contention for a berth in the knockout stage, finishing with a 1-2 record.

Pioneer failed to see action in the opener after failing to secure a medical clearance from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

Pioneer looks forward to second leg of PBA 3x3

“Sabi ko sa mga players yung mga ganyang pagkakataon nangyayari talaga yan at hindi natin maiiwasan,” said coach Lester Del Rosario.

“So sabi ko let’s move on and just focus on our next game,” added the son of the late legendary coach Aric Del Rosario.

The victory also couldn’t have come at the right time for Pioneer Pro Tibay as owner John Spakowski was celebrating his birthday on Sunday.

Carlo De Chavez added five points and Gian Abrigo with four as Pioneer Pro Tibay now focuses on the second leg of the tournament.

