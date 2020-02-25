Non admits SMB not inclined to field June Mar Fajardo this season

SAN Miguel is not inclined to fielding June Mar Fajardo for the entire season as he recovers from a serious injury during practice in the buildup for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

San Miguel governor Robert Non said the team doesn’t see Fajardo playing in 2020 after the five-time MVP suffered a complete fracture in his right tibia.

“Normally, namimiss namin si June Mar, one to two weeks. This time, I don’t think he can come back in the second and even the third kasi matindi ‘yung injury niya eh. Parang ‘yung kay Paul George ‘yun eh, ‘yung kind of injury niya,” said Non during Monday’s press conference by the PBA at the Conrad Hotel.

Non was referring to the injury Paul George suffered during the buildup to the 2014 Fiba World Cup where he landed on the base of the basket stanchion which led to a compound fracture on his right leg.

Non said San Miguel is making adjustments already in order to make up for the absence of Fajardo.

“Kailangan mag-step up ‘yung team namin. Meron kaming konting adjustments because of the absence of June Mar this all-Filipino hanggang third conference and hopefully, Mo Tautuaa can fill up the big shoes that will be left by June Mar,” said Non.

Meanwhile, Non is also hoping that Terrence Romeo and Marcio Lassiter will be healthy in time for the opening of the PBA Philippine Cup on March 8.

Romeo suffered a sprained ankle during a pocket tournament last week, while Lassiter had a broken nose that he sustained during a tune-up game.

“Talagang may konting malas. Si Marcio nagkaroon ng bridge nose injury, si Terrence may sprain. Hopefully, they can play in our opening against Magnolia,” said Non.