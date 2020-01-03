Find out how Jaworski, Meralco became early influences on Tim Cone's career

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone is eyeing his 22nd PBA title when his team faces Meralco for the third time in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

But Cone perhaps wouldn't be in this situation in his coaching career without the influence of the old Meralco team during the 1960s and the 1970s.

Cone said the Meralco team in the old Micaa days was one of the reasons why he is in basketball as he grew up being around with the Reddy Kilowatts squad.

“I grew up watching him,” Cone said. “I used to go to the old Meralco practices. And I even watched a movie with the Meralco team at the Meralco theater. I was like 12 I think.”

Cone said he was a regular at the Meralco practices where he got to watch guys such as Robert Jaworski, Francis Arnaiz, and Fort Acuna, who was the reason why he was able to go and watch the team.

“I got to watch with the team itself and me and my friend, we had a connection through my friend’s sister who was the girlfriend of Fort Acuna at that time. He was single at that time. We hanged out with the Meralco team at that time,” said Cone.

“I don’t think Sen. Jaworski or Francis Arnaiz remember us but we certainly remember being there and going to practice,” said Cone.

Cone said Jaworski had a big impact in his basketball life, following his career even during the post-Meralco days before eventually facing him as a coach eventually when Cone took the job with Alaska in 1989.

“He’s been an influence in my life in terms of basketball since I was literally 11, 12 years old. And I followed his career incredibly close all the way through. And amazingly, I got to be on the court with him in terms of coaching. He was still playing but got to coach against him for many years,” Cone said.

Incidentally, Cone will be eyeing for his fourth crown as a Ginebra coach, aiming to tie Jaworski for the franchise record in this finals series against Meralco.

Incidentally, Jaworski’s fourth PBA title came at the expense of Cone when the Gordon’s Gin Boars captured the 1997 Commissioner’s Cup crown against the Alaska Milkmen, winning the title in Game Six, 126-94, and Marlou Aquino capturing the finals MVP.

Cone said it’s an honor to just be mentioned alongside Jaworski as part of the Ginebra greats.

“He’s probably one of the biggest impacts in my life because basketball has been so important to me throughout my life and he was my first influencers. And now, I get to know him when I see him, we get to talk, talk like friends, and it’s just like, for me, getting a chance to talk with Phil Jackson.

“It’s really an honor. I’m sure he doesn’t see it that way but it was truly an honor for me to be around him and have a chance to interact with him,” said Cone.