Robert Bolick earns PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation

WITH his monster game for Northport in an epic comeback against Meralco, Robert Bolick won the vote as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

Bolick played like a man possessed as the Batang Pier overcame the Bolts in the first overtime game of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The fourth-year guard exploded for a new career-high 44 points on 16 of 31 shooting as he willed the Batang Pier from a 20-point deficit and stunned the Bolts, 101-95, for their second win in three outings.

Bolick battled cramps and fatigue to score a mind-boggling 22 straight points, including 17 in the fourth period, in a spectacular performance that delighted the crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

His two free throws with 18.3 seconds left in regulation send the game into overtime (89-89), before scoring five straight points capped by a three-pointer, to start the extra period as the Batang Pier finally took control, 94-89.

“Lumaban lang talaga kami. Hindi kami nag-give up,” said Bolick afterwards. “Ang sarap sa feeling.”

Bolick’s output was the highest to be scored by a local overall since TNT’s Roger Pogoy erupted for 45 points against Alaska in the 2020 Philippine Cup at the Clark bubble.

It was also the highest score by a NorthPort player – local or import – after Stanley Pringle dropped 50 points opposite Columbian Dyip in the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup.

The exploit came just a week after Bolick scored 33 points in a 105-104 heartbreaker against guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Bolick is the second straight NorthPort player after Arvin Tolentino to be cited for the weekly honor being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

Other players considered for the citation were Magnolia’s Paul Lee, Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca, Gian Mamuyac, Santi Santillan and Andrei Caracut of Rain or Shine, NLEX’s Don Trollano and Kevin Alas, as well as Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson.

