LISTEN: Robert Bolick on college days, chasing a PBA title, and life after injury

“MINDSET ko talaga, when I come back, I want to win a championship for NorthPort.”

This is the end goal that still lingers in the mind of NorthPort point guard Robert Bolick, who’s been out with an ACL injury since October last year.

“’Yun talaga ang mindset ko ngayon, kasi hindi nagawa ni Stanley (Pringle), hindi nagawa ni Terrence (Romeo), I think kahit anong mangyari, gusto ko muna mag-champion sa NorthPort.”

Like many of us, Bolick has been stuck at home for the community quarantine period. So when we reached out to him for an episode of Spin Sidelines, there was a lot to talk about: his recovery from the injury, his college days, and of course, his plans to return.

You can listen to the entire conversation here:

Our chat with Bolick is the first episode of Spin Sidelines that we've made into a podcast as well.

