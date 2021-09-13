26 for 26th: Bolick celebrates birthday with career-high output

ROBERT Bolick celebrated his upcoming birthday in style and with a win as NorthPort completed its grueling week with three victories.

Robert Bolick marks 26th with 26

On the eve of his 26th birthday, Bolick scored 26 points in the Batang Pier’s 96-94 win over NLEX on Sunday night in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The mark ties his career-high which he set during his PBA debut on January 16, 2019 in a 117-91 win over Blackwater.

“Tonight, for sure, we will have some great food na kakainin sa villa namin kasi one thing na hindi sinasabi ni Berto na nag-momotivate sa amin… may isa pa. Birthday kasi ni Berto tomorrow,” said NorthPort interim coach Bonnie Tan.

Bolick shot 10 of 20 from the field including 3 of 8 from threes on his way to equaling his career high. He also facilitated for the team with five assists, and played defense after totaling two steals.

The former San Beda guard said it will be a different birthday for him especially with the team in a semi-bubble without their families and even their coaches, who are still in quarantine.

Bolick and the rest of the team, however, is inspired as they can feel that they have to pieces to put on a decent run in the ongoing Philippine Cup.

“Lahat kami pagod. Walang pahinga. Sanay kami dati na after game, makikita namin mga pamilya namin. Pero ngayon, pag-uwi, dito kasama naman namin ‘yung kabilang family namin sa team.”

“Inspired lang kami talaga maglaro. Gusto naming umangat ngayon. Maraming magandang pieces ngayon. Solid ‘yung performance namin hindi lang sa akin,” said Bolick.

