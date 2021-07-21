How missing bubble benefited Robert Bolick's ACL recovery

ROBERT Bolick said NorthPort’s decision not to field him in the PBA bubble last year worked wonders for him as he geared up for the 2021 season.

Bolick said the extra time to recover from the ACL injury he sustained in 2019 was an opportunity for the former San Beda player to become even healthier and mentally prepared for the grind.

It showed in Wednesday’s game against Phoenix Super LPG in which Bolick finished with 20 points and 11 assists in NorthPort’s 115-79 victory at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“Malaking pasalamat ko kay coach, binigyan niya ako ng mataas na pahinga,” said Bolick. “Hindi ako naglaro sa bubble, binigyan nila ako ng chance na maka-recover. Nag-pay off naman.”

After giving that lengthy rest, Bolick said he took it upon himself to work even harder to repay the trust of NorthPort.

“Siyempre point guard ako. Wala ako sa bubble. Grabe ‘yung pinaghirapan ng team namin. Binigyan ako ng opportunity na mag-recover ng matagal. I think balik ko ito sa kanila. Inalagaan ko sarili ko, kinundisyon ko sarili ko para pagdating sa season, mai-tulong ko naman ‘yung hindi ko nai-tulong sa kanila sa bubble.”

“Binabalik ko lang kay coach ‘yung tiwala na binigay nila sa akin na binigyan nila ako ng mataas na pahinga,” said Bolick.

Focus on defense

The 6-foot-1 Bolick is off to a good start on a statistical note as he had 11 points and nine rebounds in the first game. But NorthPort lost to Meralco, 85-63, in a game where the Batang Pier scored the lowest points in franchise history.

“Hindi namin kaya kapag offense to offense lang,” said Bolick as he discussed the adjustments of the team heading into the Phoenix match-up. “Usap kami, focus talaga kami sa past couple of practices. Puro kami depensa. ‘Yung opensa namin, hind nga namin na-trabaho. Nag-focus kami lahat sa defense.”

