Bolick proud of resilient NorthPort: 'Akala ng iba, wala na kami'

NORTHPORT guard Robert Bolick is proud of the effort of his teammates that kept them in contention for a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup.

Bolick missed the previous two games of NorthPort due to his call-up with Gilas Pilipinas, but that turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Batang Pier, who won two straight games without him and doing so against league-leader Magnolia and Phoenix Super LPG.

Robert Bolick on NorthPort vs Blackwater

Bolick helped NorthPort continue that winning streak with a 116-103 win over Blackwater with the former San Beda guard finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

The third-year pro said he worked double time despite not having practiced with NorthPort prior to the game in order to help his team maintain their winning run.

“Kailangan ko talaga bumawi sa team kasi nanalo sila ng dalawang mabibigat na kalaban. Hindi pa nga ako nakapag-practice. Kaya kailangan kong ibigay ‘yung best ko sa team. Alam ko naman din laruan namin dito. Dalawang mabibigat na team tinalo ng team namin. I’m so proud of my teammates ko na alam kong kayang kaya nila,” said Bolick.

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio said Bolick was excused from practice on Tuesday to give him more time to rest following the Gilas call-up, but still made himself available for walkthrough in preparation for Blackwater.

Jarencio said Bolick is a great addition to the team with NorthPort looking to cement its place in the quarterfinals.

“Kahapon nagpakita lang siya. Nag-run lang kami ng konti. Makita niya ‘yung ginagawa namin. Eh alam naman niya galawan dito kaya naintindihan niya. Matalinong player si Berto eh,” said Jarencio.

“Berto is Berto. He is the heart and soul of the team. Blessing na nakabalik na siya. Tutulungan na niya tayo at tutulungan na niya kami sa run namin. Malaking bagay si Berto,” he added.

With Bolick leading the way on Wednesday, NorthPort picked up its fourth straight victory after starting their season 0-5. Bolick said other teams would have given up with that kind of start to the conference.

“Happy na happy ako na binigyan nila ng life ‘yung team namin. ‘Yung 0-5, ‘yung ibang team, puwedeng bumigay eh. Pero hindi kami. Nagbago na mentality namin. Dumating si Kuya Arwind, may winning culture. Kailangan namin ‘yun.”

“Four straight wins pero may two games pa kami. Sana ma-sweep namin. Akala ng iba, wala na kami. Pero eto kami, lumalaban kami,” Bolick said.

