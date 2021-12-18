Bolick sees one positive aspect in NorthPort loss to Ginebra

NORTHPORT star Robert Bolick sees a silver lining in the Batang Pier's 108-82 loss to Barangay Ginebra at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Batang Pier tumbled to their fourth straight loss in the PBA Governors Cup after playing without an import for the second consecutive game on Friday.

But the prolific guard was thrilled playing again for the first time before PBA fans, who witnessed Bolick explode for 32 points in a losing cause.

“Ang sarap-sarap sa feeling. Ang sarap sa feeling na maglaro ulit ng may fans. Yun lang ang positive note sa larong ito,” said Bolick while on his way out of the hallway of the Big Dome.

“Sarap sa feeling na lumabas ang madaming tao. First game pa namin (with fans), Ginebra pa agad. For sure, ang dami namang tao kapag Ginebra.”

Official crowd during the main game of the weekend doubleheader was 1,876, although it looked and felt much more than that.

Bolick truly appreciated the fans being back in the stands, especially after playing the last two Philippine Cup inside a bubble and without the benefit of live spectators.

“Ang sarap sa feeling na bumabalik na yung tao. Usually yung laro in the past tahimik, naririnig mo yung itinatakbo na plays ng kabila kasi sumisigaw di ba sa bubble,” he said.

Robert Bolick is eager to get back in action and get a win. PHOTO: PBA Images

Batang Pier take a break

The NorthPort guard even wanted to have a selfie with the fans during the team warm up, but is aware doing so is prohibited in compliance with the health and safety protocols of both the league and the local government.

“Gusto ko lang ibalik sa kanila (fans) sana, kasi ang sarap na may napapanood na ulit sila na PBA games (live). Pero alam ko naman na bawal talaga,” said Bolick, who nonetheless extended his appreciation to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the national government, league Commissioner Willie Marcial, and the local government of Quezon City under Mayor Joy Belmonte for allowing the PBA to play its games again at the Big Dome in the presence of basketball fans.

It’s just too bad, the Batang Pier lost by a mile against Barangay Ginebra as import Cameron Forte remains grounded with a knee injury and is set for a possible replacement.

“Hirap ng walang import, e. Kaya nga import-flavored conference ito di ba,” said Bolick.

“Unfortunately ganun talaga may injury. Wala kang magagawa. Part of the game yan.”

NorthPort does not have a scheduled game for the remainder of the year and will see action by January of 2022.

Hopefully with a new import in tow.

