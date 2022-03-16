Robert Bolick leads Best Player of the Conference race

ROBERT Bolick emerged as the leading contender for the Best Player of the Conference award of the PBA Governors Cup, although three players whose teams are in the playoffs are making a serious threat of dislodging him.at the top.

The prolific NorthPort guard is currently on top of the race with a total of 39.9 statistical points that is boosted by him leading the league in scoring, assists, and steals.

The former San Beda College star had league-bests 21.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 2.2 steals.

But the Batang Pier falling short of advancing to the quarterfinals serves as a roadblock in his chances of clinching the highest individual award in the conference.

Kevin Alas is running fourth in battle for the top individual award in the Governors Cup.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hot on his heels are Matthew Wright, rookie Mikey Williams, and Kevin Alas, all gearing up for the playoffs that start on Wednesday.

Wright, whose Phoenix team ousted Bolick and the Batang Pier for the last quarterfinals berth, is at No. 2 with 34.9 statistical points, followed by Williams of TNT with 33.9 and Alas of NLEX with 33.55.

Another NorthPort player in Arwind Santos rounds out the Top Five with 33.50 stat points. The 40-year-old former MVP is also leading the league in block shots with a 1.8 average per game.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.