Bolick, Grey unlikely to play for NorthPort in Philippine Cup

COACH Pido Jarencio said Robert Bolick isn't expected to be fit enough to play for NorthPort in the coming PBA Philippine Cup.

“Wala pa, July or August pa si Bolick,” Jarencio told SPIN.ph after Friday’s practice.

Bolick had a banner rookie year where he averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 32 games for the Batang Pier before going down with an ACL tear during a match against San Miguel in late October.

Also out for the Philippine Cup, according to Jarencio, is Jonathan Grey, who is still recovering from a torn right patellar tendon. Grey played 17 games for NorthPort and averaged 9.3 points.

Jarencio said Grey could also be returning on July or August.

The NorthPort coach, however, said Bradwyn Guinto could already suit up for the Batang Pier after playing for only 12 games for the team due to a knee injury.