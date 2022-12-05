Robert Bolick, Jamie Malonzo 1-2 in Best Player of Conference race

THE PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals series between Barangay Ginebra and NorthPort has an interesting sidelight.

Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo are expected to take their game to the next level in the playoffs as they emerged the top two candidates for the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) plum.

The 27-year-old Bolick sits atop the BPC race with a total of 35.9 statistical points after leading the league in scoring with an average of 21.7 points per game.

Malonzo meanwhile, crowds his former teammate after placing second with 31.3 SPs at the end of the eliminations last week.

The sophomore forward, acquired by the Kings in a trade this season, averaged 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

The Kings and Batang Pier face each other in a best-of-three series starting Wednesday that’s expected to make the battle for the BPC plum an even interesting race.

Also in strong contention for the top individual award of the conference are Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon, and CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer.

Thompson, the reigning league MVP, is at third place with 31.1 sps., followed by Jalalon, the leader in steals with 2.4 per game, with 30.4 and Perez 30.3, respectively.