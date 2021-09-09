Bolick knew show must go on amid coaches' absence: 'Trabaho namin to'

ROBERT Bolick dedicated NorthPort’s win to the coaching staff led by head coach Pido Jarencio, who are under quarantine and missed the team’s campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup restart on Thursday.

Robert Bolick on Jarencio absence

Bolick said he offers the victory to their coaches who also put in the work despite missing the Batang Pier’s preparation for the match against Blackwater due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bonnie Tan, NorthPort’s team manager and concurrently holds the position as head coach of Letran, took the coaching chores on an interim basis.

“’Yung game na ‘to, sabi nga ni coach Bonnie, ibibigay namin sa mga coaches namin kasi kahit malayo kami, nandiyan pa rin sila, tumatawag sa Zoom [para magbigay ng] instructions,” said Bolick.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bolick led the way for NorthPort after contributing 17 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the Batang Pier’s 98-73 win, improving its record to 2-3.

Bolick said their morale got affected when they learned that their coaches needed to undergo quarantine, but got right down to business for the restart. The NorthPort guard said everyone chipped in during the preparations against Blackwater.

“Siyempre, si coach, medyo may edad na tapos natamaan siya ng virus. ‘Yung health ang pinakaimportante. Worried kami. Tuloy tuloy pa rin kami. Trabaho namin ito eh,” said Bolick.

“’Yun ang maganda sa amin. Nagtutulungan kami from our bosses, coaches, teammates, captain namin, kapag timeout, nag-uusap kami,” said Bolick.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After the win, Bolick wishes Jarencio and the coaching staff a speedy recovery.

“Gusto namin, wag muna mag-isip si coach Pido sa mga games namin. Focus muna siya sa health niya. For sure, kapag okay na siya, magiging kumpleto na kami. ‘Yun ang hinihintay namin,” said Bolick.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.