Robert Bolick beats Mikey Williams for PBA Player of the Week honor

A BEST Player of the Game award on the eve of his birthday. Now, a Player of the Week a day after he turned 26.

Robert Bolick got the nod for the weekly honor after leading NorthPort to a sweep of its three games in a span of one week following the Batang Pier’s return to action in the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations.

The prolific guard from Ormoc averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in the Batang Pier’s three straight wins against Blackwater, Terrafirma, and NLEX at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Bolick capped that run by matching his career high of 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting in a 96-94 victory over the Road Warriors where he was named Best Player of the Game hours before he celebrated his birthday on Sept. 13.

With Bolick leading the charge, NorthPort rose to 4-3 and back in contention for a quarterfinal berth - enough to get the nod for the Cignal Play-PBA Player of the Week citation for the period covering Sept. 8 to 12.

TnT Tropang Giga rookie guard Mikey Williams also got a share of the votes for the citation handed out by the group of men and women regularly covering the PBA beat, but not enough to dislodge Bolick for the individual honor.

Others considered were Bolick’s NorthPort teammate Jamie Malonzo, the Phoenix duo of Jason Perkins and Matthew Wright, San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo and Marcio Lassiter, and Rain or Shine’s Javee Mocon and rookie Leonard Santillan.

