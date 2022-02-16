Robert Bolick set for NorthPort return in Thursday game vs Meralco

ROBERT Bolick is set to see action for NorthPort Thursday when it takes on unbeatean Meralco in the PBA Governors Cup.

The hot shooting guard has been reactivated by the Batang Pier in time for their 3 pm encounter with the streaking Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Bukas lalaro na ako against Meralco," said Bolick as he joined Gilas Pilipinas late in its Wednesday practice at the Big Dome.

It will be the first game for Bolick since re-signing with the Batang Pier last year following a long stalemate on his contract negotiation.

Bolick, though, refused to talk about his possible stint with Gilas Pilipinas after initially being part of the national team that saw action in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

"Sila na lang (yung mga bata)," Bolick said as he deferred to the young players currently included in the Gilas pool.

Bolick played for NorthPort early in the conference but ran into a brickwall when his contract with the team expired last December.

He later had a protracted contract negotiations with the Batang Pier that lasted for more than a month until he finally agreed to the new deal given by the franchise.

