    Wed, Jun 8
    PBA

    Robbie Herndon a gametime decision for San Miguel Beer

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Robbie Herndon could make his mark as a key backup for SMB.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    JAVEE Mocon and Robbie Herndon are ready to suit up for their new teams on Wednesday, but depends on whether they will be ready to be utilized by their respective coaches.

    Both Mocon and Herndon are game time decisions for both Phoenix and San Miguel when the two teams clash in the main of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Stanley Pringle could make return in Ginebra opener vs Blackwater

    “Yes, naka suit up siya, pero coaches decision,” Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia said about Mocon.

    The same is the case for Herndon with the Beermen.

    “Suit up siya mamaya, pero depende kay coach Leo kung ipapasok na niya,” Gee Abanilla, the San Miguel team manager said. “Kasi isang practice pa lang siya sa amin.”

    Javee Mocon, June Mar FajardoJavee Mocon could see action right away for Phoenix.

    Mocon and Herndon were acquired by Phoenix and San Miguel through a separate trade deal that was consummated one day after the other.

    Herndon went to the Beermen after being sent by Converge in a sign and trade deal for a pair of second round picks (2023 and 2024 draft).

    Mocon on the other hand, landed with the Fuel Masters after dealing away with sophomore big man Nick Demusis, a first round pick in 2022, and a second round pick in 2023.

