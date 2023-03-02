NLEX looks to bolster bid for top four finish as it takes on Terrafirma

NLEX tries to solidify its hold of a top four spot in the PBA Governors Cup as it returns to action on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NLEX vs. Terrafirma

The Road Warriors tangle with Terrafirma Dyip in the curtain raiser of another Big Dome doubleheader.

They enter the 4:30 p.m. game fresh from a 110-99 victory over Rain or Shine that shoved them into the quarterfinals of the season-ending meet.

Tied with Converge for fourth place with similar 6-3 records, the Road Warriors are looking to sweep their two remaining games in the elimination to secure a top four finish and a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

The Dyip are fighting for dear life as a loss against NLEX would leave them out of the race for a playoffs berth.

Terrafirma holds a 2-6 record tied for ninth with NorthPort, and are currently on a four-game slide.

Magnolia vs. NorthPort

The second game at 6:45 p.m. features Magnolia against NorthPort.

Like the Dyip, it’s also a must-win scenario for the Batang Pier, who however, have been on the rise lately by stringing back-to-back wins against Terrafirma and Blackwater.

The Hotshots are at the .500 mark (4-4) and aiming to bounce back from a grind out 86-84 loss to Meralco last Sunday.

They are still in the running for a top four finish should they win all of their remaining three games.