RK Ilagan glad to repay Cariaso as rookie entrusted with last shot

ANTIPOLO – RK Ilagan was surprised to receive the order to take the last shot that turned out to be the game-winner for Alaska in its dramatic win over Meralco on Saturday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup.

Ilagan scored the game-winning shot over Bong Quinto at the buzzer to lift the Aces to a 94-93 win over the Bolts in one of the most thrilling finishes in the conference. Ilagan finished with 11 points which turned out to be a career-high and the first time he broke the double-digit barrier in scoring, according to PBA statistics head Fidel Mangonon.

The Alaska rookie was perhaps the least-expected player to take the last shot, so even he was surprised when he got the call.

“Nagulat ako kasi ‘yun nga, rookie tapos pagtingin ko, ‘yung play namin, aakyat ako sa taas at kunin ko ‘yung bola. Ang sabi, atakihin ko na,” said Ilagan.

Cariaso hardly surprised with RK Ilagan

To Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso, however, there was no question that he will be giving the final play to Ilagan knowing the work he has put in during practices.

Cariaso said Ilagan is starting to turn things around with his hardwork paying off beginning with their match against Terrafirma where he was one of the key players of that comeback win.

“I think when you work as hard as RK does, when you put in the work as hard as RK does, he deserves the opportunity. Nagsimula ‘yan two games ago where he was phenomenal versus Terrafirma. He was the one who helped us get back in that game and I just felt that slowly, he needs an opportunity to play,” said Cariaso.

“That’s a shot RK works on in practices every day. I didn’t have a problem taking that shot. I knew he is going to be able to get a shot around the free throw line area if not a little higher. Good for him. I’m happy and I’m proud of him,” he added.

Ilagan said he is thankful for the trust he got from Cariaso as he vowed to work even harder in practice after that game-winning basket.

“Super blessed lang,” said the former San Sebastian cager who was taken 31st overall in the draft. “Sabi ko nga, ‘yung trust na binigay sa akin ng mga coaches especially kay coach Jeff, mga teammates ko, sobra. Pinagkatiwalaan nila ako na ibigay ang last shot. I’m happy na na-shoot ko at nabigyan ko ng panalo ang Alaska.”

