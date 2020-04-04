RJ Jazul donates three jerseys to Letran fundraiser for COVID-19 frontliners

ADD RJ Jazul to the former Letran players helping with the school's fundraiser for COVID-19 frontliners.

The Phoenix Super LPG sniper has donated three of his uniforms, including his old Letran jersey, bundled at a starting price of P3,000.

Letran is raising funds to help in the production of the personal protective equipment (PPEs) for medical frontliners.

Former Knights star Kevin Alas has also donated in the cause, as well as current players Jerrick Balanza, Bonbon Batiller, Larry Muyang and Fran Yu.

