Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 4
    PBA

    RJ Jazul donates three jerseys to Letran fundraiser for COVID-19 frontliners

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago

    ADD RJ Jazul to the former Letran players helping with the school's fundraiser for COVID-19 frontliners.

    The Phoenix Super LPG sniper has donated three of his uniforms, including his old Letran jersey, bundled at a starting price of P3,000.

    Letran is raising funds to help in the production of the personal protective equipment (PPEs) for medical frontliners.

    Former Knights star Kevin Alas has also donated in the cause, as well as current players Jerrick Balanza, Bonbon Batiller, Larry Muyang and Fran Yu.

    Details for the said bidding can be seen here.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again