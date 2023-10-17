Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 17
    PBA

    Ricky Vargas on Mikey Williams: 'Ayaw n'ya pang umuwi. So what can we do?'

    TNT was blunt when asked about controversial guard
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    ricky vargas pba prescon
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    WILL it be déjà vu between TNT and star point guard Mikey Williams?

    With two weeks left before Season 48 of the PBA unfolds, the third year playmaker still has to show up for the Tropang Giga’s practices as he remains in the US on an extended vacation.

    As it is, the former Rookie of the Year already missed the team’s first game in the EASL (East Asia Super League) Season 2.

    READ: Is Mikey Williams rejoining TNT anytime soon? Here's the score

    PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas admitted the Fil-Am guard is still vacationing in the US.

    “Ayaw niya pang umuwi. So what can we do?” said Vargas, also the TNT board of governor, on Tuesday during the league’s presser for the coming season at the Diamond Hotel.

    Last year, Williams, 32, also missed the first five games of Season 47 while still negotiating for a new contract with the telecommunication franchise.

    Mikey williams tnt pba champion

    And from the looks of it, a similar situation appears to be staring the Triple Giga anew with the new season about to kick off on Nov. 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where TNT is set to play Magnolia Hotshots in the lone opening match.

    Understandably, TNT hasn’t put Williams yet in the official roster it submitted to the Commissioner’s Office.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “That’s why he’s not in the lineup. He’s not back yet. Yun lang ang masasabi ko,” said Vargas of Williams.

      “The team is still practicing, it’s still not fit. Yun ang difficulty. That’s the thing.”

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again