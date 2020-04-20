TNT governor Ricky Vargas voted PBA Press Corps Executive of the Year

RICKY Vargas was named the Executive of the Year by the PBA Press Corps for bringing stability to the league in his role as chairman for the third consecutive year.

Vargas earned the nod of PBA scribes after a season that saw the league’s board set aside their differences and work together once again following a leadership crisis that rocked the league a few years ago.

The TNT governor was elected PBA chairman during the board's planning session last January, becoming the first since Luis ‘Moro’ Lorenzo of Pepsi from 1991 to 1993 to hold the position for three consecutive times.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Continue reading below ↓

The former Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president was supposed to be feted last March 16 during the PBA Press Corps Annual Awards presented by Cignal at the Novotel in Manila but the event was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be Vargas’ second Executive of the Year plum named after the late Crispa owner Valeriano ‘Danny’ Floro. He first won the award during the 2006-2007 season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Others who have won the prestigious award were San Miguel team owner Ramon S. Ang, MVP group team owner Manny V. Pangilinan, Alaska chief Wilfred Uytengsu, and Rain or Shine team owners Raymond Yu and Terry Que, among others.

Elmer Yanga of the RFM franchise was the first to won the plum from 1993 to 1995.