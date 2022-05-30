Vargas vows to fight unregistered agents who poach PBA talent

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said the league will seriously fight unregistered agents who poach top local talent.

During the pre-season press conference on Monday, Vargas blasted agents who have been luring top local players to overseas leagues, saying that the PBA will only be dealing with legal agents this season.

“We have been the favorite hunting ground for unregistered agents who do nothing but, para silang nasa forest. They hunt and it has been detrimental to the PBA,” said Vargas.

Vargas claimed the agents have been unprofessional in their dealings.

“As you know, it’s very hard to compete with other groups especially outside the country because their currencies are much more valuable than our currencies. So far, we’ve managed to stay together and that’s very important,” said Vargas.

Vargas believes league officials can convince players to stay in the PBA, but stressed that the agents are the main problem.

“I wish that some of our players begin to think that this is their home where they can build. This is the home that they can stay and we welcome them back … They are beginning to rethink their position,” said Vargas.

“Pero ayaw talaga tayong tigilan kasi we are a talent base not only for the region but in the greater Southeast Asian region like Australia and other areas. Ayaw tayong tigilan. There is a lot of poaching. Some of this poaching has been unprofessional,” said Vargas.

Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Kiefer Ravena, Kobe Paras, Dwight Ramos and four other Filipinos played in Division I and II of the B.League last season. PHOTO: B.League

Vargas said one of the ways to limit poaching is for the league officials to work closely with leagues such as the East Asia Super League where the PBA is part of the board.

“This is what we are trying to fight against. We are trying to fight against unprofessional poachers who have nothing in mind but to get fees from these players. It is very important that we will only deal with accredited agents… We will be headstrong against those whose only intention is to poach from the PBA who are mercenaries who gain compensation because they are going to be in the PBA. ‘Yun ang pinakamalaking challenge,” said Vargas.

