Del Rosario attends PBA draft for Ginebra as Cone stays with Gilas

GILAS Pilipinas deputy coach Richard del Rosario attended the PBA Season 48 draft straight from the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

Del Rosario had to rush to the Market! Market! In Taguig to join Barangay Ginebra during the draft proceedings from Gilas practice in Calamba.

Coach Tim Cone however, was left behind as he has to attend the afternoon practice of the national team bound for the 19th Asian Games.

"Balikan lang ako. Twice-a-day na Kasi ang practice ng Gilas," said Del Rosario.

Cone however will monitor the draft, where the Kings own the No. 23 pick late in the second round.

"Manonood sa TV yun. Tsaka tatawag yun sa amin," said Del Rosario who is joined in the Ginebra table by fellow deputy Olsen Racela, and SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua

