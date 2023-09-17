Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 17
    PBA

    In surprise twist, Ricci Rivero slides down to No. 17 in PBA draft

    Ricci not hearing his name until the second round is one of the surprises of the PBA draft
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    ricci rivero phoenix pba draft
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    RICCI Rivero sliding all the way to the second round was one of the surprise twists of the PBA Season 48 draft on Sunday.

    The former University of the Philippines Maroons shooting guard and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart was projected as first-round pick in most mock drafts.

    ALSO READ:

    Stephen Holt, Christian David, Luis Villegas top 3 picks in PBA Draft

    Holt reveals turning down 'bunch of European offers' for PBA move

    But he didn't hear his name called until Phoenix selected him at No. 17 in the second round after the Fuel Masters took Rafi Verano of Ateneo ahead of him.

    Rivero's slide turned out to be one of the biggest surprises in a draft class that saw Fil-Am Stephen Holt and Christian David go No. 1 and 2, respectively, with Terrafirma and Blackwater.

    ricci rivero pba draft combine

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The 6-foot-1 high-flyer won two UAAP championships with the UP Maroons and De La Salle and was part of the '23 for '23' Gilas Pilipinas pool of former national coach Chot Reyes for the World Cup.

    In June last year, the 25-year old signed with the Taouyuan Pilots in Taiwan's P.League but never got to see action. He was released by the team, citing an ankle injury.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Despite the long months of inactivity since, Rivero was fancied by most scouts to be in the Top 12 in the draft selection at the Market! Market! mall in Taguig City.

      Ricci wasn't alone.

      Other popular draft aspirants who slipped well down the order were Letran guard Fran Yu, who wasn't picked until the fourth round, and John Amores, who was picked in the fifth round by NorthPort.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again