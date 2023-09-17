In surprise twist, Ricci Rivero slides down to No. 17 in PBA draft

RICCI Rivero sliding all the way to the second round was one of the surprise twists of the PBA Season 48 draft on Sunday.

The former University of the Philippines Maroons shooting guard and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart was projected as first-round pick in most mock drafts.

But he didn't hear his name called until Phoenix selected him at No. 17 in the second round after the Fuel Masters took Rafi Verano of Ateneo ahead of him.

Rivero's slide turned out to be one of the biggest surprises in a draft class that saw Fil-Am Stephen Holt and Christian David go No. 1 and 2, respectively, with Terrafirma and Blackwater.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

The 6-foot-1 high-flyer won two UAAP championships with the UP Maroons and De La Salle and was part of the '23 for '23' Gilas Pilipinas pool of former national coach Chot Reyes for the World Cup.

In June last year, the 25-year old signed with the Taouyuan Pilots in Taiwan's P.League but never got to see action. He was released by the team, citing an ankle injury.

Despite the long months of inactivity since, Rivero was fancied by most scouts to be in the Top 12 in the draft selection at the Market! Market! mall in Taguig City.

Ricci wasn't alone.

Other popular draft aspirants who slipped well down the order were Letran guard Fran Yu, who wasn't picked until the fourth round, and John Amores, who was picked in the fifth round by NorthPort.

