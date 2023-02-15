Ricci Rivero joins Blackwater in PBA 3x3 after aborted Taiwan stint

RICCI Rivero is taking his act to Blackwater in the PBA 3x3.

The guard out of University of the Philippines signed a deal with the Red President for the ongoing Third Conference of Season 2 of the standalone tournament.

Blackwater 3x3 coach Junjie Ablan welcomed Rivero during the official contract signing.

Team manager Johnson Martinez confirmed the short deal signed with Rivero, who will play in Leg 6 this weekend and the conference grand finals on Feb. 25 and 26.

