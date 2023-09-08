Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Sep 8
    Ricci Rivero, Brent Paraiso apply for PBA Rookie Draft

    Schonny Winston, Kyt Jimenez also join swelling PBA draft pool
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    RICCI Rivero and Brent Paraiso have formally filed their application for the PBA Rookie Draft, their agent Charlie Dy confirmed on Thursday.

    Rivero officially put his name in the rookie pool after his short-lived stint with Taoyuan Pilots in the P.League+ in Taiwan, and Blackwater Red President in the PBA 3x3.

    Before turning pro overseas, Rivero also won two championships with La Salle in 2016 and University of the Philippines in 2021.

    Paraiso, meanwhile, has also applied following his stint with Letran in the NCAA where he won two championships with the Knights.

    “Sa PBA, sobrang pangarap din talaga na makapaglaro ako,” said Rivero in a past interview. “Hindi lang siguro na-grab agad ‘yung opportunity kasi may chance na ma-try din sa ibang country.”

    Schonny Winston, the former La Salle standout who was briefly part of the national pool, has also submitted an application along with Kyt Jimenez.

    Rivero and Paraiso applied just in time for the Rookie Draft scheduled on September 17 at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.

