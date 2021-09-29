Ginebra wouldn't have been No. 8 with complete roster, says Chot

THE 2021 PBA Philippine Cup campaign of Barangay Ginebra came to an unceremonious end on Wednesday with its blowout loss to TNT in the quarterfinal round.

The Gin Kings lost to the Tropang GIGA, 84-71, to close out their title-retention bid in the Bacolor semi-bubble after they were victorious last year when they won against the same team in the Clark bubble.

It was an end to a disappointing campaign, a roller-coaster ride for Ginebra in which it went 4-7 in the elimination round, and lost five of their last seven games of the conference.

Chot Reyes on injury-ravaged Ginebra

TNT coach Chot Reyes said the result could have been very different if Ginebra had a complete roster. The Gin Kings missed Japeth Aguilar due to a sprained MCL, while Scottie Thompson was out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

“Certainly,” said Reyes, when asked if the complexion of the game would have been different had Aguilar and Thompson played. “We are not kidding ourselves. I’m sure every team in the league would not want to face Ginebra in the quarterfinals, more so if they have a complete roster.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With the two players already out, Aljon Mariano was sidelined and played for only 10 minutes after an ankle injury, adding to the woes of the ballclub.

Players, in the process, were forced to play longer minutes with Christian Standhardinger logging 41 minutes. LA Tenorio played 39 minutes, while Stanley Pringle 36.

Continue reading below ↓

“But then again, if Ginebra had a complete roster, I doubt if we find them in eighth place. It is what it is. That’s the way it turned out,” said Reyes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyes though applauded head coach Tim Cone as they came out with a solid game plan from the start. The Tropang GIGA were trailing 25-19 before coming away with a run that set them apart from the Gin Kings.

“I thought facing the manpower shortages that they have, they came out with a very good game plan. They really made it very difficult. The start was extremely difficult for us,” Reyes said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.