Jay-R Reyes pro career gets new lease on life after signing with Phoenix

PHOENIX stocked up on its frontcourt after coming to terms with free agent big man Jay-R Reyes on Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 Reyes was signed to a one-year deal.

The entry of the 35-year-old native of Tiwi, Albay is expected to reinforce the Fuel Masters in the middle especially after the retirement of veteran Doug Kramer.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Reyes will share frontcourt chores with the likes of Justine Chua, Jason Perkins, and Jake Pascual.

One of three players elevated by Welcoat from its amateur team when it first entered the PBA in 2007, Reyes was left unsigned by Columbian Dyip after it acquired Aldrech Ramos from Magnolia in a trade for Jackson Corpuz.

Reyes was also part of the controversial Columbian Dyip-San Miguel 2017 trade that netted the Beermen the No. 1 overall pick and the right to draft big man Christian Standhardinger. Along with Reyes, Ronald Tubid and Rashawn McCarthy were also part of the deal.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He would have come in handy had Reyes remained with the Beermen especially with the major injury suffered by main man June Mar Fajardo this offseason.

The center out of University of the Philippines won four championships with San Miguel as chief back-up of Fajardo along with Yancy De Ocampo.