Rey Suerte signs two-year deal as Blackwater gives Escoto extension

BLACKWATER continued to secure its core for the future.

The Bossing signed Gilas rookie draftee Rey Suerte and rising wingman Richard Escoto on Monday.

Rey Suerte Blackwater contract

Team manager Johnson Martinez confirmed both players were give separate two-year deals.

Suerte and Escoto were accompanied during the contract signing by representative Marvin Espiritu of the Espiritu-Manotoc Basketball Management (EMBM).

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.