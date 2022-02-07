Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Rey Suerte signs two-year deal as Blackwater gives Escoto extension

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Rey Suerte is finally set to play in the PBA.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    BLACKWATER continued to secure its core for the future.

    The Bossing signed Gilas rookie draftee Rey Suerte and rising wingman Richard Escoto on Monday.

    Rey Suerte Blackwater contract

    Team manager Johnson Martinez confirmed both players were give separate two-year deals.

    Suerte and Escoto were accompanied during the contract signing by representative Marvin Espiritu of the Espiritu-Manotoc Basketball Management (EMBM).

    Richard Escoto contract signing Blackwater Marvin Espiritu Johnson Martinez

