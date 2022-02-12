Blackwater collapse spoils solid Rey Suerte PBA debut

REY Suerte had a fine performance in his first PBA game with Blackwater, but unfortunately for him, it didn’t translate into a win.

Rey Suerte on PBA debut

Suerte had 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists in his PBA debut on Saturday after he decided to sign with his mother team Blackwater in lieu of the Gilas Pilipinas basketball program.

The Bossing, however, squandered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead to bow to Terrafirma, 109-103, extending their losing streak to 25 games.

Suerte attempted to light things up when approached by reporters following the disappointing defeat.

“First to third, medyo suwerte pa ‘yung nilalaro namin. Pero nung fourth quarter, medyo kinapos ‘yung suwerte. Minalas,” said Suerte in jest.

The University of Visayas and University of the East product said he was thrilled that his dream finally came true when he stepped on the PBA court, although he would have preferred that it led to a win.

“Masaya na may halong excitement pa rin. Sayang ‘yung nilaro namin kanina. Na-comeback pa. Kailangang mag-adjust pa rin. Kailangang manalo sa susunod na games,” Suerte said.

Despite the mixed emotions pregame, Suerte started out with a bang, already contributing nine points in the first half that enabled Blackwater to hold a 54-52 halftime lead.

Suerte said he has been given the green light by Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia to shoot, boosting his confidence.

“Kasi binibigyan na ako ng kumpiyansa ni coach Ariel. Hinahayaan niya ako na dumiskarte. Hinahayaan niya akong tumira kaya medyo napaganda ‘yung start ko. Kaso natalo,” said Suerte.

Despite the excellent debut, Suerte knows he still has a lot to learn as the season progresses.

“Actually ‘yung sistema naman, hindi naman kumplikado. Basic lang isya at more on sa import. ‘Yun ang kailangang i-adjust,” said Suerte.

